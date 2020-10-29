Loeffler claims she somehow missed tape of Trump bragging of sexual assault

Advertisement

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was asked about her claim that she's never disagreed with anything Donald Trump has done.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) claimed on Wednesday not to know that Donald Trump had been caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women.

Loeffler's claim that she didn't know about the "Access Hollywood" tape — in which Trump said he grabbed women "by the pussy" without their consent because he was famous and "could do anything" he wanted — came after reporters asked her about her statement during a debate on Oct. 19 that she's never disagreed with anything Trump has done.

"You know that President Trump was caught on tape talking about sexually assaulting women, you didn't disagree with that? What should that say?" a reporter asked Loeffler.

Loeffler avoided the question, but the reporter again pressed her about the tape, saying, "You're still not disagreeing with President Trump's statements about personally sexually assaulting women," to which Loeffler responded: "I'm not familiar with that."

Loeffler is running in a special election in Georgia to fill the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's term.

And she's adopted Trump's messaging to try to win, making from comments about antifa and China to absolving Trump of any responsibility for the problems the United States is currently facing.

In fact, Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins, two of the Republicans running in the special election, have been in a battle to prove who loves Trump the most.

However, claiming that she never saw the "Access Hollywood" tape, which rocked the 2016 election, is a new one for Loeffler.

The voting in the special election is likely to result in a runoff in December: All candidates running in the contest are on the ballot, but none are expected to top the 50% threshold needed to win outright.

Recent polls show Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of other candidates in the race, but Loeffler is locked in a tight battle with Collins for second place.

Inside Elections, the nonpartisan political handicapping organization, rated the race "tilt Republican."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.