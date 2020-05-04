Senator accused of insider trading brags about her private jet in new ad

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-GA) campaign wants you to forgive her stock scandal because she 'used her personal plane' to help with coronavirus relief.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-GA) campaign released an ad on Monday that attempts to push past her recent stock-trading scandal, which involved Loeffler selling off hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock in February, before the markets crashed over coronavirus fears.

In the ad, a narrator talks about the things Loeffler has done to help her state handle the coronavirus, including using her private jet to "bring stranded Georgians home safely."

"Untrue, unfairly targeted, all because she's a strong, conservative woman," the narrator says in the spot — which is part of a $4 million ad buy, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Advertisement Loading...

"The truth? Kelly Loeffler donated her Senate pay to help Georgia fight coronavirus. Kelly used her personal plane to bring stranded Georgians home safely. And Kelly gave a million dollars to help a Georgia hospital save lives. Kelly Loeffler is all about Georgia, and it shows, every day."

It's rare for a politician in any political climate to promote the use of a private plane. In fact, many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tout their decisions not to fly first class — and have railed against Trump administration officials who flew on private jets on the taxpayer dime.

However, Loeffler — who was appointed to the Senate by Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp — is trying to earn back the public trust, after she faced calls to resign for the appearance of personally profiting off the virus.

Loeffler, along with Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), traded stocks after receiving private briefings on the severity of the coronavirus and how it could impact the American economy.

Loeffler will face voters for the first time in a November special election, the winner of which will serve out the remainder of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's term. Isakson, a Republican, resigned last year due to health problems.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) — who is running in the November special election — said in March he was "disgusted" by Loeffler's stock trade.

There have been few polls of the race. However, a poll from Collins' campaign from April showed Collins with a double-digit lead over Loeffler.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.