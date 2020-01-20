Kellyanne Conway wants you to think Trump impeachment is 'abuse of the Constitution'

But Trump was impeached based on the constitutional standard for 'high crimes and misdemeanors.'

Senior Trump administration adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed on Monday that the impeachment of Donald Trump is an "abuse of the Constitution."

Conway made her claim in an interview with the conservative Fox News as she recounted the House's decision to impeach Trump.

"This is not an abuse of power, this is an abuse of the Constitution," Conway claimed.

But despite Conway's claim, the process has taken place within the boundaries of the Constitution.

The Constitution outlines the process for impeachment of high-ranking officials for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Impeachment has been a part of America's legal foundation since the Constitution was ratified over 200 232 years ago. Trump is only the third president in United States history to be impeached.

The two articles of impeachment that passed in the House laid out in detail Trump's actions that were found to meet this standard.

Trump was impeached for abuse of his office after he attempted to force Ukraine into investigating his political rivals by holding back on sending military aid that Congress had approved. A recent investigation by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that Trump violated the law when it did not send Ukraine aid.

The second article of impeachment is on obstruction of justice, noting that Trump stonewalled the congressional investigation by preventing aides from testifying and by withholding documents relevant to his actions.

The recent GAO report also criticized the Trump for withholding documents relevant to its investigation.

Trump and his team, along with Republicans in Congress, have repeatedly attempted to make the inaccurate argument that Trump's impeachment is constitutionally invalid.