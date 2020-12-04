Kellyanne Conway admits Joe Biden 'will prevail' — a month after he did

Advertisement

Kellyanne Conway, former senior aide to Donald Trump, admitted on Friday that "it looks like" President-elect Joe Biden has won the election.

"If you look at the vote totals in the electoral college tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail," Conway told a conference held by the publication The 19th.

"I'm yet to see any big groundswell of vote tallies to push it in the other direction," she said.

Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election by nearly 7 million votes and by a margin of 306 to 232 in the Electoral College.

Conway's admission runs counter to the falsehoods promoted for weeks by Trump and by close allies like former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

On Wednesday, Trump released a 46-minute-long video filmed in the White House offering up several debunked claims and conspiracy theories falsely asserting that he won. Over the past few weeks, he has raised more than $200 million from donors while making unfounded allegations of election fraud.

Meanwhile, Giuliani and Trump campaign aide Jenna Ellis have traveled on Trump's behalf to multiple states that Trump lost — Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona — to speak at length about debunked election conspiracies and unsupported allegations of voter fraud.

After Attorney General William Barr said he had not seen evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the election results, Trump declined to say publicly whether he continues to have confidence in Barr.

From the "19th Live" event held on Dec. 4:

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Well, the president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times, and his team is doing that. I see in the paper they're doing that, they're going to different states and trying to do that, and of course, that is his right. At the same time, it's President Trump who freed up the GSA money and authorized them to go ahead and start the transition process for the Biden-Harris team because we want the engines of government to keep going, and you always need a peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration, there's no question. If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. And I assume the electors will certify that and it will be made official. I remember for us it was certified, I want to say, Nov. 28 or so. Al Gore conceded on Dec. 13 to George W. Bush, so sometimes these things take a little bit longer. And the reason I counseled vigilance and patience on election night and the day after, and the couple days after, Amanda, is very simple, which is that our democracy deserves that. I'm yet to see any big groundswell of vote tallies to push it in the other direction. And at the same time I think the president has a right to exhaust his legal possibilities.

