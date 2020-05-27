Kellyanne Conway: Mail-in ballots are actually to stop people from voting

Despite the global pandemic, Kellyanne Conway questioned why Democrats are supporting mail-in voting.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway echoed Donald Trump's attacks on voting by mail during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. Conway questioned the need for mail voting as the death toll from COVID-19 neared 100,000 Americans.

From the May 27 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

KELLAYANNE CONWAY: But why are we doing — why is Congress voting remotely, all of a sudden? Kevin McCarthy said in a lawsuit, is suing Nancy Pelosi to stop that from becoming institutionalized. He's absolutely correct on that. Why all of a sudden do we have mail-in ballots if it's 86 degrees and sunny? America found their way to the beaches. Did you see the pictures this weekend? They'll find their way to the polls. So, this is just another attempt of those who want to keep our states locked down, our churches, mosques, and synagogues closed, our professional sports locked up forever more, our amusement parks, our kids, our lives — locked down. They want you, the voter, to not be able to come out and express the most important franchise.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.