Kellyanne Conway is latest member of Trump circle to test positive for coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway left her White House position over the summer but attended a Rose Garden event last week.

Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a "light cough" and is "feeling fine."

"I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee (UT) and Thom Tillis (NC), the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus. Lee and Tillis are both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Earlier Friday, Tillis, who is up for reelection in November, said in a statement that his rapid antigen test showed that he is infected. He issued the statement as Trump was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the same illness.

Tillis is routinely seen on Capitol Hill wearing a mask. He says he has no symptoms but will be isolating.