Homeland Security official brags about new webcam of Trump's wall

Trump once promised Mexico would pay for a border wall, but construction is being financed by American taxpayers.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration has kept up its push for a southern border wall.

Donald Trump and some Republicans in Congress have tried to use the virus as justification for wall construction. Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner Mark Morgan recently claimed that "the wall helps" in fighting infectious diseases.

Construction has continued despite concerns that it could spread through rural communities that aren't equipped to handle an outbreak.

Advertisement Loading...

On Thursday, Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, appeared on Fox News to tout a recently launched webcam where border wall construction can be seen.

From the April 23 edition of "Fox & Friends":

BRIAN KILMEADE, co-host: Something else the president's doing, he's keeping a camera on the building of the wall. He's basically got a wall cam. A wall site, where people can track it. KEN CUCCINELLI: Yeah, that's right. KILMEADE: Why is that important? CUCCINELLI: So, Customs and Border Protection just put up a website yesterday, went live, so you can watch footage of the wall being built and — from all the way across the border, see pictures of it all, new wall across the border — and the reason is this ongoing work. Look, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. We’re still fighting terrorism, the Department of Defense is still working to keep us safe, American government continues to function. The virus makes that tough, but we have missions to accomplish and one of the promises this president made that he has pursued determinedly, is building that wall on our southern border. It works, it helps, you ask the agents down there they know they're safer and it reduces the illegal traffic, which is also right now a public health benefit.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.