search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
Donate

Millionaire nursing home owner accused of understaffing will host fundraiser for Cameron

Terry Forcht, a top financial backer of Republican Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, will host a fundraising event for his campaign on Friday.

By Josh Israel - October 18, 2023
Share
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a gubernatorial debate against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear at Northern Kentucky University, in Highland Heights, Ky., Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Joe Simon/LINK nky via AP, Pool)
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a gubernatorial debate against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear at Northern Kentucky University, in Highland Heights, Ky., Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Joe Simon/LINK nky via AP, Pool)

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican gubernatorial nominee challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, plans to hold a fundraising event on Oct. 20 featuring Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). Terry Forcht, who is hosting the event along with his wife Marion, is a millionaire GOP donor and the owner of a bank chain and a nursing home. He is currently facing a class action lawsuit over harmful understaffing of his nursing home.

According to the event invitation, the Forchts will host the event at the Hamburg Banking Center in Lexington, which is part of their Forcht Bank chain.

Terry Forcht is one of Kentucky’s most prominent Republican political donors and has given thousands of dollars to Cameron’s campaigns and political action committee. He has hosted fundraisers for Cameron in the past, and Cameron met with Forcht and members of his bank’s executive team in June to discuss policy issues.

Spokespersons for Forcht, Cameron, and Paul did not immediately respond to American Independent Foundation requests for comment for this story.

In addition to his banking business, Forcht owns Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 200-bed nursing home facility in Hazard, Kentucky.

In July 2023, the estate of a former resident of the home filed a class action suit against the company and Forcht. The plaintiffs’ attorney accused the defendants in a blog post of “profiting from systematically and knowingly understaffing the facility – a direct violation of Kentucky and federal law.”

An attorney for the defendants told the Louisville Courier-Journal in August, “We have filed motions to dismiss these two lawsuits, and we believe they should be dismissed because they have no merit whatsoever.”

According to a 2010 ABC News report, Forcht worked with a GOP super PAC to help defeat Kentucky Democratic Attorney General Jack Conway that year in his U.S. Senate race against Paul.

Conway’s office was prosecuting the Hazard nursing home at the time for allegedly failing to report sexual abuse of an 88-year-old resident. A year later, the business agreed to enhance its employee training program and pay a $20,000 fine.

Forcht and Hazard reportedly bankrolled Kentucky legislators who helped enact a 2014 bill requiring medical malpractice claims go to an outside review panel before going to the courts. His business had already been sued at least three times over alleged neglect of patients.

The state Supreme Court said in 2018 that the law was an unconstitutional impediment to Kentuckians’ access to open courts.

The Cook Political Report rates the race for governor between Cameron and Beshear competitive and leaning Democratic.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Josh Israel
Tags:

Recommended

Kentucky lieutenant governor nominee spoke at fundraiser for hardline anti-abortion group

Kentucky lieutenant governor nominee spoke at fundraiser for hardline anti-abortion group

By Josh Israel - October 13, 2023
Youngkin’s PAC spends $1.4 million on ad claiming 15-week abortion ban is not a ban

Youngkin’s PAC spends $1.4 million on ad claiming 15-week abortion ban is not a ban

By Josh Israel - October 12, 2023
Kentucky gubernatorial nominee receives backing from anti-gay extremist group

Kentucky gubernatorial nominee receives backing from anti-gay extremist group

By Emily Singer - October 11, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Kentucky lieutenant governor nominee spoke at fundraiser for hardline anti-abortion group

Kentucky lieutenant governor nominee spoke at fundraiser for hardline anti-abortion group

By Josh Israel - October 13, 2023
Youngkin’s PAC spends $1.4 million on ad claiming 15-week abortion ban is not a ban

Youngkin’s PAC spends $1.4 million on ad claiming 15-week abortion ban is not a ban

By Josh Israel - October 12, 2023
Kentucky gubernatorial nominee receives backing from anti-gay extremist group

Kentucky gubernatorial nominee receives backing from anti-gay extremist group

By Emily Singer - October 11, 2023
Prominent Kentucky GOP donor owns nursing homes being sued for harmful understaffing

Prominent Kentucky GOP donor owns nursing homes being sued for harmful understaffing

By Josh Israel - October 05, 2023
Out-of-state donors are bankrolling Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s anti-abortion crusade

Out-of-state donors are bankrolling Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s anti-abortion crusade

By Josh Israel - October 05, 2023
Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol returns with assault rifle

Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol returns with assault rifle

By Associated Press - October 05, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Democratic bill would increase housing access for formerly incarcerated Michigan residents

Democratic bill would increase housing access for formerly incarcerated Michigan residents

By Alyssa Burr - October 18, 2023
Pennsylvania elections 2023: What to know before you vote

Pennsylvania elections 2023: What to know before you vote

By Anna Gustafson - October 18, 2023
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ law firm did work for election deniers

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ law firm did work for election deniers

By Oliver Willis - October 18, 2023
Sweet news: Pennsylvania has the country’s fourth-largest ‘candy economy’

Sweet news: Pennsylvania has the country’s fourth-largest ‘candy economy’

By Rebekah Sager - October 18, 2023
Jim Jordan fails to become House speaker after spending career failing to pass any bills

Jim Jordan fails to become House speaker after spending career failing to pass any bills

By Emily Singer - October 18, 2023
Virginia state Senate candidate opposes gun laws, thinks profanity should be a crime

Virginia state Senate candidate opposes gun laws, thinks profanity should be a crime

By Josh Israel - October 17, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter