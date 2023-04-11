Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate is committed to banning abortion

Ryan Quarles filled out a questionnaire from an anti-abortion group and agreed that he would support a Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, one of a handful of Republican candidates running for governor in the Bluegrass State, has committed to banning abortion if elected.

Quarles filled out a questionnaire required of all candidates by the Kentucky Right to Life Victory PAC, which supports Kentucky Republicans who oppose abortion rights, before it will endorse them.

The questions include "On June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the 1973 law by which the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized abortion on demand resulting to date in the destruction of 64 million preborn babies. If you were in a position to do so, would you support a Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would, with respect to the right to life, treat as 'persons' all human beings, born and unborn, regardless of age, health or condition of dependency?"

Another question asks whether the candidate will commit to supporting a ban on the distribution in Kentucky of medications used for abortion and in the treatment of miscarriages before 10 weeks' gestation.

The PAC endorsed Quarles, saying he gave "100% ProLife responses" to the questions.

"Honored to be ENDORSED by Kentucky Right to Life!" Quarles tweeted in March.

The PAC also endorsed Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, another contender for the GOP nomination for governor.

Currently, abortion is banned in Kentucky in almost all cases, even in cases of rape or incest. The only exception is in cases in which the life of a pregnant person is at risk.

During a debate in March, Quarles said he supports Kentucky's current abortion ban. The near-total ban on abortion in Kentucky went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June 2022 and once again allowed states to ban abortions before fetal viability, which is considered to be around 24 weeks' gestation. Voters in November rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that would have said there is no right to an abortion in Kentucky.

Quarles himself was part of the unsuccessful effort to pass that constitutional amendment, appearing at a news conference in 2021 at which supporters of the amendment announced their effort.

Quarles is one of a handful of Republicans running for the gubernatorial nomination. The winner of the May 16 primary will face off against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the general election in November.

A January poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy found Quarles in third, ahead of state auditor Mike Harmon and behind former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and Cameron, the front-runner.

Eight percent of those polled supported Quarles, while Cameron and Craft had 39% and 28% of respondents' support, respectively. All three trailed Beshear in a general election matchup.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan political handicapping outlet, rates the Kentucky governor's race Lean Democratic.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.