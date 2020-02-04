GOP leader threatens to investigate colleagues for impeaching Trump

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently called the Trump impeachment a 'waste of time and money.'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has spent the last several months decrying congressional investigations — but now he's calling for one of his own.

"After President Trump is acquitted, let's get to the bottom of how this nightmare started," McCarthy wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

He also shared part of an interview with right-wing radio host Mark Levin, in which McCarthy demanded an investigation to "get to the bottom of the lies of [House Intelligence chair] Adam Schiff that put this country through the nightmare."

Advertisement Loading...

McCarthy's enthusiasm for new House investigations seems to fly in the face of his rhetoric over the past several months.

In November, he called the impeachment inquiry a "sham" and a "waste of time and money."

Last month, he complained of the "costly, never-ending investigation" of Trump and the "opportunity cost" of the impeachment.

"The sad part is that America is so much bigger than this," he said. "You deserve a Congress that actually focuses on real issues."

Last week, he congratulated Trump's legal team for its performance in the Senate impeachment trial. "It's time to move on and get back to the people's business," he urged.

This is not the first time McCarthy has tried to go after Schiff (D-CA). Last year, he co-sponsored a resolution to censure and condemn his fellow Californian.

The unsuccessful stunt would have called Schiff's chronicling of the ties between Russia and the Trump 2016 campaign, and his paraphrasing of a partial transcript of Trump's July 2019 call with Ukraine's president, "conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting of an elected Member of the House of Representatives."

In December, as the House prepared to vote for two articles of impeachment against Trump, McCarthy stalled the process briefly with unsuccessful motions to censure both Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who also pushed for a speedy end to the Trump impeachment saga, said Sunday that the Senate will now investigate the Bidens and the whistleblower who brought Trump's Ukraine quid pro quo to the attention of Congress.

Meanwhile, more than 400 House-passed proposals are currently stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate.