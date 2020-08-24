Kimberly Guilfoyle yells about heroin needles and riots in GOP convention speech

Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered one of the darkest speeches of the first night of the Republican convention, at a decibel level that stunned pundits.

Kimberly Guilfoyle — former Fox News host, girlfriend of first son Donald Trump Jr., and now Trump campaign spokesperson — delivered a loud and angry speech at Monday night's Republican National Convention, in which she screamed about the chaos and violence Joe Biden would bring if elected president.

The speech was riddled with lies, including that Donald Trump built the "greatest economy the world has ever known" (he didn't), that Biden wants "open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty and will selfishly send your jobs back to China" (none of that is true), and that Democratic leadership wants to "destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear" (another lie).

In one of her most bizarre lines, Guilfoyle claimed her mother was an immigrant from Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a United States territory, and its residents are American citizens.

Her remarks belied the "uplifting" message Trump promised the GOP convention would deliver.

In one of her darkest lines, Guilfoyle painted California as a drug infested crime den.

"If you want to see the socialist Biden/Harris future for our country, just take a look at California," she screamed. "It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America, we light things up, we don't dim them down."

Cable news pundits immediately panned the speech, shocked at both the decibel level and darkness that defined Guilfoyle's remarks.

"I just have to say, Kimberly Guilfoyle, oh my goodness, I just feel like that was so intense and so dark that coming out of the other video, it was almost incongruous," CNN's Dana Bash said after Guilfoyle spoke.

Here are Guilfoyle's full remarks:

"Good evening, America, I'm Kimberly Guilfoyle. I speak to you tonight as a mother, a former prosecutor, a Latina, and a proud American. And yes a proud supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Why? Because he is the president who delivers for America. He built the greatest economy the world has ever known, for the strivers, the working class and middle class. As commander in chief, he always puts America first. President trump is the law and order president. Now presidential leadership is not guaranteed it is a choice. Biden, Harris, and the rest of the socialists will fundamentally change this nation. They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty and will selfishly send your jobs back to China while they get rich. They will defund, dismantle and destroy America's law enforcement. When you are in trouble, and need police, don't count on the Democrats. As a first generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is. My mother ... was a special education teacher from Puerto Rico. My father also an immigrant came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream. Rioters must not be allowed to destroy our cities. Human sex drug traffickers should not be allowed to cross our border. The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools. If you want to see the socialist Biden/Harris future for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation, and immaculate environment, and the Democrats turned it into a land of discarded heroin needles in parks, riots in streets, and blackouts in homes. In President Trump's America, we light things up, we don't dim them down. We build things up, we don't burn them down. We kneel in prayer and we stand for our flag. This election is a battle for the soul of America. Your choice is clear. Do you support the cancel culture, the cosmopolitan elites of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden — who blame America first? Do you think America is to blame? Or do you believe in American greatness? Believe in yourself, in President Trump, in individual and personal responsibility? They want to destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear. They want to steal your liberty, your freedom, they want to control what you see and think, and believe so that they can control how you live. They want to enslave you to the weak dependent liberal victim ideology to the point where you will not recognize this country or yourself. From the beginning, when President Trump spoke about making America great again, he was speaking about that shining city on a hill, and restoring the beacon of light that once shined so bright. His promise was to put America first, and he has. When President Trump cut middle class taxes, putting tens of thousands of dollars back in the pockets of working-class Americans, that beacon began to flicker once again. When president trump commanded the defeat of ISIS, took out al-Baghdadi and Soleimani and paved the way for peace in the middle east, that beacon started to glow. When he negotiated historic trade deals with Canada, Mexico, Japan, and China, bringing back thousands of manufacturing jobs to America, that beacon shined bright once again for the world to see. America, it's all on the line. President trump believes in you. He emancipates and lifts you up to live your American dream. You are capable. You are qualified. You are powerful, and you have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny. Don't let the Democrats take you for granted. Don't let them step on you. Don't let them destroy your families, your lives, and your future. Don't let them kill future generations because they told you and brainwash you and fed you lies that you aren't good enough. Like my parents, you can achieve your American dream. You can be that shining example to the world. Manifest and be the change in this country that you dream, that you hope, that you believe in. Stand for an American president who is fearless, who believes in you, and who loves this country and will fight for her. President trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream. Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come!

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.