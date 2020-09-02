Lara Trump campaigns with Islamophobic far-right GOP House candidate

Trump's daughter-in-law campaigned in Florida with Laura Loomer, who has received lifetime bans from several social media platforms.

Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric and an adviser to her father-in-law's campaign, appeared in Florida on Tuesday with Laura Loomer, a GOP House nominee whose Islamophobic comments have gotten her banned from numerous social media platforms.

A Trump campaign spokesperson tweeted photos of Lara Trump with Loomer with text reading: "@LaraLeaTrump visited our hardworking volunteers in Boca Raton, FL. These volunteers are knocking doors, making calls, and training new volunteers — all to spread the President’s record of success with their fellow Floridians."

Loomer, who won the Republican primary in Florida's 21st Congressional District late last month — has a history of making virulently anti-Muslim comments.

She's called herself a "proud Islamophobe," said Muslims are "savages" and in 2017 tweeted that she never wants "another Muslim entering this country EVER AGAIN!"

Loomer's comments have earned her lifetime bans from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, TeeSpring, and Medium.

She was banned from both Uber and Lyft in 2017 after she said she never wanted to be driven by a Muslim driver.

"Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver," Loomer tweeted in 2017.

She was banned from Twitter in 2018 after she criticized Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Muslim faith.

And in 2019, she was one of a handful of far-right personalities banned from Facebook for violating the company's policies against "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations."

It's unclear why Lara Trump would campaign with Loomer, who has virtually no chance of winning Florida's 21st District — which includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, where he is registered to vote.

Hillary Clinton carried the district by 20 points in 2016. And the district's current Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat, won by nearly 28 points in 2016, the last time she had a contested race.

Donald Trump, however, praised Loomer after her primary win back in August, falsely tweeting, "Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!"

