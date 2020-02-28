Kudlow: People thought it was 'cool' to 'go on government assistance' under Obama

Trump top economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Trump has brought a 'complete change' to the attitude of American workers.

From the Feb. 28 session of CPAC:

LARRY KUDLOW: You know what? Today it's cool to work.

IVANKA TRUMP: Yes, it should always be cool.

KUDLOW: It's not cool to go on government assistance. It's cool to work.

MATT SCHLAPP: That's right.

KUDLOW: That's a complete change. That's a complete change from the attitude and the psychology of the last 15 or 20 years.