GOP House candidate says she's 'pro white nationalism' in newly surfaced audio

Laura Loomer called herself a '#ProudIslamophobe' years before receiving endorsements from Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In newly surfaced audio, Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer says that she is "pro-white nationalism."

Loomer recently announced she will again challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for the seat in Florida's 21st Congressional District. In 2020, Loomer won the Republican primary in the same district but lost to Frankel by 20 points.

The audio, from an interview Loomer gave on a podcast for the white supremacist website Amerika in 2017, was uncovered and published on Sunday by the Angry White Men, a blog that covers the white supremacist movement.

"I totally support ethnonationalism. Someone asked me ‘Are you pro-white nationalism?’ Yes. I'm pro white nationalism," Loomer said.

"I don't oppose people who say that they want to have their own ethnostate or — I don't see anything wrong with white nationalism," she added.

Loomer described America as a nation that began as a "white, Judeo-Christian ethnostate" and said it was being destroyed by "immigration" and "diversity."

Loomer also said "liberals" and "left-wing globalist Marxist Jews" don't understand that there is a difference between "white nationalism" and "white supremacy."

In another portion of the interview, Loomer expressed her opposition to intermarriage between Muslims and Jews.

"I'm totally against Muslims and Jews mixing. I'm totally against it. I don't support it. I do not think Muslims and Jews should marry. I don't think they should reproduce with each other. I'm totally against it," Loomer said.

In the interview, Loomer said Jewish people who advocate for "pro-Muslim, pro-Islam" issues "are not really Jews."

In February, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed Loomer's new campaign.

"Laura Loomer is exactly the type of America First Patriot that I need standing beside me on the House floor," Greene said in a statement. "I’m proud to support another strong woman who is absolutely fearless. America needs Laura Loomer in Congress."

Greene also described Loomer as a "friend" in a tweet promoting her endorsement, adding, "Go Laura Go!!"

Loomer also has the support of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who said in February, "Laura embodies the fight against cancel culture and the suppression of speech by Big Tech and we need her voice in Congress." Gosar also praised Loomer while addressing the white supremacist AFPAC conference in March.

Greene and Gosar's support came before the recent audio was published, but Loomer has had a long and well-publicized career spouting racist and bigoted things while also engaging in racist political activism.

She has been banned by Twitter, Uber, and Lyft for her anti-Muslim screeds. She called herself a "#ProudIslamophobe" and described Muslims as "savages." In 2017, Loomer tweeted, "I never want another Muslim entering this country EVER AGAIN!"

After she was banned from Twitter, Loomer handcuffed herself to the front door of the company's headquarters to demand they reinstate her account. That same year she also disrupted a congressional hearing where Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was testifying.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.