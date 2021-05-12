Boebert sits down with right-wing activist who supported death penalty for gay people

Rep. Lauren Boebert appeared on a livestream with conservative activist Andrew Wommack, who once claimed that Christians who 'serve the Lord' would be immune from COVID-19.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Monday appeared on a broadcast with conservative activist Andrew Wommack to rail against several Democratic proposals and promote her 2022 reelection campaign.

Notably, Boebert came out against Democrats' proposed Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. She falsely claimed the legislation "fundamentally ends girls' sports in America."

Boebert said the passage of the bill would lead to "women getting in an MMA ring and having their skulls crushed by a man," among other things, without providing any evidence.

Boebert's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric dovetails well with Wommack's history of bigoted comments throughout his career as a conservative Christian figurehead.

Wommack, the founder and president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, an organization that purports to "educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations," has come out strongly against LGBTQ rights, even going so far as to call gay people "not normal" and support a Ugandan law that would allow the death penalty for what it called "aggravated homosexuality." Wommack has also said transgender equality is "demonic," a term he also used to describe opposition to Donald Trump.

On a YouTube stream in March, Wommack said people who support transgender rights are following "a doctrine of the devil."

Wommack also attacked bans on so-called conversion therapy, or programs intended to stop people from being gay, and described legislation to protect children from the dangerous practice as "demonic inspired."

Wommack is also the founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries and the Charis Bible College, and in that capacity, he voiced support for a 2014 law proposed in Uganda that would have allowed the death penalty as punishment for gay sex.

Wommack decried the international backlash generated by the proposed law.

"The Ugandans are taking a stand for righteousness and they should have the support of American Christians, not their condemnation," he wrote. After its passage, the law was eventually annulled by Ugandan courts.

After the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage with the Obergefell v. Hodges decision in 2015, Wommack lashed out.

"The homosexual community are the ones who hate Christianity and any moral standards. They are the ones who are truly intolerant," he wrote that year.

Wommack also said that "homosexuality is hazardous to one's health" and "homosexuality and homosexual marriage are not normal."

Wommack is a supporter of Donald Trump and called political opposition to his presidency "demonic" and "one of the signs of the End Times."

In April 2020, as COVID-19 infections began to rise, Wommack said that if people "serve the Lord your God," they would not be infected by the virus. He claimed that in response to strong Christian faith, God would "turn off" receptors in cells to prevent the virus from taking hold.

The freshman congresswoman, who first gained attention for her staunch support of Donald Trump and her alignment with the QAnon conspiracy theory, also used the interview to generate donations and support for her 2022 reelection campaign.

Boebert was prompted to promote her campaign website several times, and Wommack encouraged viewers to make donations.

"A lot of our viewers are really excited to hear from you and to hear that there's somebody there that God's using," Wommack said.

He instructed his staff to put the address of Boebert's campaign website on the screen and added, "Please go there and find out what's happening and contribute."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.