Boebert rails against cancel culture in the Bible: 'Cain canceled Abel'

'I refuse to bow to the cancel mob,' GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Monday compared herself to biblical figures who she said were similar to her in their purported opposition to "cancel culture."

Boebert made her remarks at a town hall meeting in Montrose, Colorado.

"I refuse to bow to the cancel mob," Boebert said, a reference to recent Republican complaints about the removal of Dr. Seuss books containing racist images and the renaming of Mr. Potato Head toys to be gender-neutral as the GOP struggles to counteract President Joe Biden's popularity.

Boebert said "cancel culture" is "something that has been around since the beginning of time."

"Go back to the book of Genesis: Cain canceled Abel. He didn't like the sacrifices he was giving to God and he canceled him," Boebert told supporters.

Referring to the story of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the Book of Daniel, Boebert said that after the three were thrown into a furnace and survived untouched, "they came out of that fiery furnace uncanceled."

"We see these radical socialist Democrats wanting to cancel Christianity now. They tried to cancel Jesus. You can't cancel God," she concluded.

Neither the Democratic Party nor its leaders – who have been open about their own faith — have ever expressed a desire to "cancel" Jesus or God.

From a March 15 town hall:

LAUREN BOEBERT: Why stop with the Second Amendment? They're already starting on the First Amendment, freedom of speech, with this cancel culture. Tell you all now: I refuse to bow to the cancel mob. But this cancel culture, this is nothing new. This is something that has been around since the beginning of time. Go back to the book of Genesis: Cain canceled Abel. He didn't like the sacrifices he was giving to God and he canceled him. Read on throughout the Bible, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. They refused to bow down to King Nebuchadnezzar. The consequence was being thrown in the fiery furnace. Not only were they thrown in the fiery furnace, but the king said, "Turn it up seven times hotter. Let's kill 'em a little faster." But there was another man in there with them that refused for them to be canceled. A fourth man who walked around as if the son of God. They came out of that fiery furnace uncanceled. Unsinged. Not even smelling like smoke. The early church, they tried to cancel them. They tried to cancel the apostles, told them you can't even preach in the name of Jesus. Why? Because there's power in the name of Jesus. We see these radical socialist Democrats wanting to cancel Christianity now. They tried to cancel Jesus. You can't cancel God.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.