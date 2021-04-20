Boebert is suddenly very upset at the idea of 'inciting a riot'

Boebert was one of the loudest GOP voices using violent rhetoric ahead of the deadly Capitol insurrection, even comparing the events that day to '1776.'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Tuesday slammed Democrats for not punishing Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for her comments regarding the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota, suggesting Waters' calls for protests if the former Minneapolis Police Department officer is not convicted are reflective of the entire Democratic Party.

"Nancy Pelosi fully endorsed Maxine Water's violent comments. THIS IS THE DEMOCRAT PARTY," Boebert tweeted Tuesday morning.

It follows past comments Boebert made about Waters, including a Sunday tweet in which Bobert said, "Why is Maxine Waters traveling to a different state trying to incite a riot? What good can come from this?"

However, while Boebert is accusing Democrats of supporting violence, Boebert herself used violent rhetoric over and over again in her effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In dozens of social media posts following the election and leading up to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, Boebert called on Donald Trump supporters to wage a "battle" and "fight" to keep Trump in office.

A report from the House Administration Committee laid out Boebert's long string of posts ahead of the insurrection with which she encouraged Trump supporters to travel to Washington, D.C., for a rally the day Congress was set to certify President Joe Biden's victory.

"The best fighters are the strongest when backed into a corner. The conservative movement is empowered to win & fight for our principles now more than ever!" Boebert tweeted on Dec. 21, 2020.

Boebert even tweeted "Today is 1776" on the day of the insurrection — a reference to the Revolutionary War when colonists took up arms to fight for freedom from the British.

Boebert is not alone in targeting Waters, with multiple other Republican lawmakers in recent days making similar comments after Waters' encouraged activists to "stay in the streets" and "get more active" if Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Georgie Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before Floyd died, is not convicted.

But the Republicans in Congress who are calling for Waters to be punished — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — refused to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

Those same Republicans also voted against removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her House committees after Greene "liked" social media posts that called for actual violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

