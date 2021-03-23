Boebert runs pro-gun ads on Facebook hours after mass shooting in her state

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) says 'woke liberals want to take our guns' as police investigate two mass shootings.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Monday began running ads on Facebook accusing "extreme woke liberals" of wanting to "take our guns." The ads continue to run even as police investigate two mass shootings.

Boebert's ad claims that she has "the radical left on the run" and solicits donations to her reelection campaign.

"The extreme woke liberals want to take our guns, cancel free speech, and end fair elections. And even end girls sports in America," Boebert falsely alleges in the accompanying video. "Please, donate what you can right now."

The ads began to run on March 22, six days after a shooter killed eight people at three different spas in Atlanta. The ads were still running as of the morning of March 23, hours after 10 people were killed by a shooter at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

In contrast to the defiant tone of her Facebook ads, Boebert tweeted on Monday night, "My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder." She also tweeted condolences to police officer Eric Talley, one of the victims of the Boulder shooting, on Tuesday morning.

Boebert has a long history of promoting firearms.

She owns a bar in Colorado called "Shooters Grill" that touts the fact that its wait staff carries firearms.

After being elected, she produced an online ad proclaiming her right to carry a handgun on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and on the streets of Washington, D.C.

In Congress, she has repeatedly falsely accused Democrats of wanting to take guns away because the party supports gun safety legislation.

In a recent congressional hearing, Boebert posed with guns on a bookshelf behind her, lashing out at restrictions on taking firearms into hearings put in place after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.