Boebert upset that detained immigrant kids are receiving an education

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) complained in a Wednesday interview that migrant children picked up at the U.S.-Mexico border are being treated humanely and even "learning basic math skills."

Boebert made her comment in an interview with the right-wing Newsmax network during which she attacked the Biden administration's immigration policy and advocated for construction on the southern border wall to be restarted.

Boebert complained to the hosts that during a visit to Department of Health and Human Services facilities in the border region, she saw teenage boys receiving "in-person learning": "When we don't have in-person learning in American schools, they have smartboards, they all have laptop computers, and they're learning basic math skills. Not even common core or critical race theory like our schools are teaching our children, they're getting a real education here at the border."

The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement is responsible for providing services such as education and health care to unaccompanied minor children who cross into the United States.

Boebert also complained that during her visit she saw "a bus full of illegal migrant children being transported all throughout our country."

The reference is apparently to efforts by the Biden administration to connect migrant children with their families in the United States. The administration has begun to reinstitute the Central American Minors program, which helps children from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala reunite with their parents and was dismantled by the Trump administration in 2017.

HEATHER CHILDERS, host: I'm not sure if you shot it or not, but it was video of a bus that was taking these illegal immigrants and transporting them free of charge, further into the country to cities all across the United States. REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: Heather, this is what we were greeted with: a bus full of illegal migrant children being transported all throughout our country. There are currently hotels that have no-bid contracts with the government that are housing these aliens in their facilities. And the taxpayers are paying for it. Every 15 minutes, this bus picks up another load of children and takes them to facilities. There's other folks that are getting on this bus as well — H.H.S. agents actually tried to kind of hide what was going on and even say that it was staff that are being bused into the facilities, that are parked outside of the facility. But that's not true. We saw children being put in staff shirts and loaded on to the vans, on to these big huge buses, and then being taken off the grounds. It was kind of like a shell game, when walking through the H.H.S. facility, they didn't want us to take photos in there, they didn't want us to take videos. I was able to capture some footage of what takes place, and one of the things that was most interesting was the classrooms. The in-person learning that has taken place, that these children, these boys who are in this H.H.S. facility, ages 13 to 17, each have one staff member assigned to them. The ratios are incredible, when we don't have in-person learning in American schools — they have smartboards, they all have laptop computers, and they're learning basic math skills. Not even common core or critical race theory like our schools are teaching our children, they're getting a real education here at the border.

