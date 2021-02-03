Lawyer who pushed Trump's voter fraud lies under investigation for voter fraud

Attorney Lin Wood is under investigation for voting in Georgia, even though he said he is a resident of South Carolina.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is investigating whether Donald Trump-supporting lawyer Lin Wood committed voter fraud by voting in the Peach State despite saying he is a resident of South Carolina, local Georgia television reporter Justin Gray reported.

Wood had told Gray that he no longer lives in Georgia and has been "domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April."

Georgia law states, "If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state."

Raffensperger is investigating whether Wood broke that law by voting in Georgia, despite claiming to be a resident of South Carolina.

Wood is now infamous after he filed numerous lawsuits to overturn President Joe Biden's win based on false claims of voter fraud.

Being under investigation for allegedly committing voter fraud is just the latest in a string of woes Wood now faces in the wake of his failed effort to steal the election for Trump.

The city of Detroit filed a complaint to get Wood, along with fellow pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, disbarred for making "so many objectively false allegations" in lawsuits seeking to invalidate Biden's win.

"While the First Amendment may protect the right of political fanatics to spew their lies and unhinged conspiracy theories, it does not grant anyone a license to abuse our courts for purposes which are antithetical to our democracy and to our judicial system," lawyers for the city of Detroit wrote in their complaint seeking punishments for Wood and Powell.

A state judge in Delaware removed Wood from a case in which he was representing former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, who is suing Yahoo News for defamation.

The judge accused Wood of filing "textbook frivolous litigation" in his multiple attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, adding that Wood has "exhibited a toxic stew of mendacity, prevarication, and surprising incompetence."

"What has been shown in Court decisions of our sister States satisfies me that it would be inappropriate and inadvisable to continue Mr. Wood's permission to practice before this Court," Delaware Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz wrote in an order, Forbes reported.

Wood has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

And the State Bar of Georgia is requiring Wood to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as they investigate a pair of complaints against him after Wood called for the execution of Mike Pence.

Wood has denied that he voted illegally in Georgia, telling CNN that he only changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday.

"This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State," Wood told CNN, which added that Wood then made more "baseless voter fraud allegations."