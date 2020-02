There is no constitutional procedure to 'expunge' an impeachment.

From the Feb. 22 edition of "Breitbart News Sunday":

MATTHEW BOYLE: Is it possible we that we could see like an expungement of the impeachment if Republicans take back the House majority?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): I believe that that should be one of the very first orders of business in January of 2021, is to expunge the sham impeachment.