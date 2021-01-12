Lindsey Graham back with Trump after saying 'enough is enough'

'All I can say is count me out,' Sen. Graham said just last week.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is back on Team Trump — and is on board Air Force One with him for a flight to Texas on Tuesday.

It's a stark about-face from claiming in a floor speech that "enough is enough" last Wednesday, when he disavowed wanting any part of Trump's efforts to overturn election results. And he's gone back and forth since then.

During a debate on Electoral College objections on Wednesday, Graham vehemently said, "Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. … all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I tried to be helpful."

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected, and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January 20th," Graham continued in a passionate speech.

He also tweeted the same message prior to his delivery on the Senate floor, saying Biden is "the legitimate president of the United States."

Notably, however, Graham said in November that "President Trump should not concede."

On Thursday, the day after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Graham stated in a press conference that Trump "needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution, that the rally yesterday was unseemly, it got out of hand — and a good friend of mine, Rudy Giuliani, did not help."

Graham pushed for the Senate to reconvene and "finish our constitutional work" to certify Biden's election win after the violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

But after that, Graham appeared to flip his stance again and was back to praising Trump for his prerecorded video statement calling for "healing and reconciliation."

"President Trump moved the country in the right direction last night with his statement," he tweeted last Friday, echoing another post earlier in the week.

Then, this week, he came out against Trump's impeachment.

"In light of President Trump's Thursday statement pledging an orderly transfer power and calling for healing in our nation, a second impeachment will do far more harm than good," Graham tweeted Monday.

On Tuesday, Trump is traveling to Alamo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, to tout his border wall. The trip comes just days after he egged on his supporters ahead of the violent riot at the Capitol that left 5 people dead.

Earlier on Tuesday, he denied responsibility, insisting that he had done nothing wrong and telling reporters that it was "totally appropriate" to incite the deadly insurrection.

But during a so-called "Save America" rally just before the mob stormed the Capitol building Wednesday, Trump told his supporters to "fight like Hell" and said, "you'll never take back our country with weakness."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.