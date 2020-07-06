Lindsey Graham: 'I don't think Bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for'

On Monday morning, Donald Trump demanded an apology from Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Monday that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace doesn't have to apologize to anyone, directly contradicting a tweet from Donald Trump.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that he wanted an apology from Wallace, who is Black, after a noose was found in the driver's garage.

After an investigation, the FBI determined that no crime had been committed and the noose had been in place since 2019.

From the July 6 edition of Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show":

BRIAN KILMEADE, host: So the president tweeted this out: "Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all those great NASCAR drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another hoax? That and flag decision has caused lowest ratings ever." SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, I don't think Bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for. I do say this about the drivers: Even though it was a noose created to hold the door open, in the times in which we live, there's a lot of anxiety. So, what did you see? You saw the best in NASCAR. When there was a chance that it was a threat against Bubba Wallace, they all rallied to Bubba's side. So, I would be looking to celebrate that kind of attitude more than being worried about it being a hoax.

