Lindsey Graham outraged that election tampering could get him in trouble

Advertisement

An ethics complaint says Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to get legally ballots thrown out to flip the election for Donald Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained to Fox News on Thursday that he is the subject of a new ethics complaint accusing him of interfering in the presidential election in Georgia.

"I've had it with the media. They come after me every day. Every time I wake up, I get an ethics complaint filed against me by some liberal group out there," Graham told the hosts of "Fox & Friends."

"It's not going to work, I'm not going to shut up, I'm not going to resign, I am going to fight. And I'm going to fight in Georgia."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, three leading experts on government ethics — including Richard Painter, who was chief ethics lawyer under George W. Bush — filed a complaint with the heads of the Senate ethics committee, asking them to investigate Graham.

The complaint is based on a statement from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, who said Graham called him to ask about throwing out legally cast ballots.

"This alleged attempt by Senator Graham to throw the election for President Trump after the fact by encouraging the very fraud he purports to be investigating threatens the fabric of our nation by undermining the very thing that makes it a republic, our elections," the complaint notes.

Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in Georgia by nearly 14,000 votes, flipping a traditionally Republican state into the Democratic column as part of Biden's election win.

Graham has been one of Trump's closest allies in Congress and has been arguing, since the election, that Trump should somehow be declared the winner — either by GOP-controlled legislatures or, according to the ethics complaint, by having legal ballots thrown out.

Graham also told reporters that he had contacted election officials in Arizona and Nevada, both states where Biden defeated Trump.

From the Nov. 19 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I'm going to Georgia. Ground zero for democracy is Georgia. Don't let the liberal left and the media intimidate conservatives. I've had it with the media. They come after me every day. Every time I wake up, I get an ethics complaint filed against me by some liberal group out there. It's not going to work, I'm not going to shut up, I'm not going to resign, I am going to fight. And I'm going to fight in Georgia, and you need to fight with me in Georgia. Help these two candidates in Georgia.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.