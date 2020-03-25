Lindsey Graham: Relief bill gives unemployed nurses too much money

Republicans are objecting to the formula for unemployment benefits in the Senate coronavirus relief bill.

From a March 25 Senate press conference:

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If you're a nurse — aide — making $15 or $16 an hour, you're on the front lines here. A lot of doctor's offices are going to have to roll back because elective surgery's no longer a source of income for a bunch of doctors.

So, you're going to have all these well-trained nurses, they're going to make $24 an hour on unemployment. You're literally incentivizing taking people out of the workforce at a time when we need critical infrastructure supply for the workers.