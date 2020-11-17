Lindsey Graham really wants to overturn the election any way he can

The South Carolina senator asked the Georgia secretary of state to toss out legally cast ballots.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is trying to get Donald Trump's loss in Georgia overturned by asking the state's top election official to simply throw away legally cast ballots, the Washington Post reported Monday night.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Graham asked whether he could simply invalidate every mail-in ballot in counties that had high rates of nonmatching signatures — a move that would have tossed out legally cast ballots as well.

"It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road," Raffensperger told the Post.

Graham's request came on Friday — the same day Trump tweeted about signature matching in Georgia, and the same day a Trump-supporting lawyer filed a lawsuit in the state demanding that all mail-in ballots be tossed out.

"Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud," Trump tweeted. "Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state."

Raffensperger refused Graham's request to toss out legally cast ballots in the state Trump lost by 14,205 votes, and criticized members of his own party who are wrongly casting doubt on free and fair elections.

But Democrats are calling for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Graham for his request to toss out legally cast ballots for no reason other than to help steal the election for Trump.