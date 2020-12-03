Lindsey Graham: GOP must win Georgia to 'protect' Trump from investigations

Advertisement

Many activities involving members of the Trump family have attracted the interest of prosecutors.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Republicans need to win the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia to protect the Trump family from possible criminal investigations.

"If you want to protect this family from another round of Mueller investigations, we need to win Georgia," Graham told Fox News.

The report produced by the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election led by special counsel Robert Mueller cited numerous instances in which Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

In New York, the family's Trump Foundation charity was shut down amid a lawsuit filed by the state that alleged Trump used it for personal benefit.

Trump's ally and informal adviser, Fox News host Sean Hannity, recently urged Trump to issue a preemptive pardon of his entire family to protect against future investigations and possible prosecutions.

If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win their races against incumbent Georgia Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, Democrats would, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, control the Senate, along with the House of Representatives and the White House.

Republicans officials have expressed concern about turnout among their party's voters after conservative activists at a rally on Wednesday pushed debunked conspiracies about voting machines and urged them to punish the party by not voting. Trump promoted the same conspiracy theories in a 46-minute long Facebook rant on Wednesday.

From the Dec. 2 edition of Fox News' "The Story":

LINDSEY GRAHAM: We need to get off our ass, and change the law in Georgia before the Jan. 5 runoff. It's a Republican-controlled statehouse, state senate, with a Republican governor. What I'm begging Georgia to do, I'm the Senate Judiciary chairman, I'm not a federal judge, to the Trump legal team, you're making all these claims, you got to prove it. Doing a video is not proof. You need to take these claims into a court of law, and get relief. As to the legislative body in Georgia, you need to change your law, I can't change Georgia law, so we need to change the laws so that the Senate races are not stolen from us. The best way to make sure that Trump legacy stays in place is to win Georgia. If you want to protect this family from another round of Mueller investigations, we need to win Georgia. If you want to make sure that crazy people, like the one nominated for the OMB director, never gets the job, make sure we win in Georgia. A lot's at stake, LindseyGraham.com, that's one way to help is to send money.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.