Lindsey Graham spends the week begging for donations on Fox News: 'Help me'

Graham's Democratic challenger is raking in campaign cash and pulling closer in the polls, with Graham facing a real possibility of defeat in November.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) begged for campaign contributions Thursday night during an appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News program,

"I'm getting overwhelmed," Graham said, pleading with Hannity viewers to give him money. "Help me. They're killing me money-wise. Help me. You did last week — help me again."

Graham is currently getting pummeled in the fundraising race and appeared on Fox News several times this week, as well as on Fox News Radio.

His Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised nearly $14 million from April 1 to June 30. That's far more than the $8.4 million Graham raised in the same time period, according to the State newspaper.

And Harrison has continued to rake in the funds.

In the hour following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harrison's campaign announced it raised more than $1 million.

That will be added to the more than $1.5 million Harrison will receive from the "Get Mitch or Die Trying" campaign, which has been organized by former staffers to President Barack Obama to raise money for 13 Democratic Senate candidates.

And it follows a Harrison fundraising bonanza in August, in which he pulled in more than $9.1 million, according to data from the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

This all comes as polls show the race between Graham and Harrison tightening.

A Quinnipiac poll from mid-September showed the race tied, with Graham and Harrison each receiving 48%.

Between Harrison's fundraising and polls showing him running neck-in-neck with Graham, nonpartisan political handicappers have said the race is more competitive than ever.

Inside Elections moved the race from likely Republican to leans Republican.

"Between Trump's underperformance in the state and Democrat Jaime Harrison’s astounding fundraising, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is going to face his toughest race in 18 years," Inside Elections' Nathan Gonzales wrote.

