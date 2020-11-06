Lindsey Graham totally OK with ridiculous scheme to steal election for Trump

Advertisement

Graham said Republicans in Pennsylvania should try to appoint electors who would vote for Trump even if Biden wins the state.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said every avenue should be on the table to steal the election for Donald Trump if he fails to obtain the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win, even if it means overturning the will of the voters to keep Trump in office.

Graham made his comments on Sean Hannity's Fox News program Thursday night, in which he said the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature should consider intervening to appoint Electoral College electors who would vote for Trump — even if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the state.

"I think everything should be on the table," Graham said, when asked by Hannity whether Republicans should use that tactic.

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said Thursday that he would not use this tactic. Back in October, Corman co-wrote an op-ed vowing never to use this tactic.

"The Pennsylvania General Assembly does not have and will not have a hand in choosing the state’s presidential electors or in deciding the outcome of the presidential election," Corman wrote in the piece that he co-authored with the GOP state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff.

Graham's comments came after Trump gave another unethical political speech from the White House briefing room, in which he baselessly said the election was rife with fraud and that he would win if only legal votes were counted.

Of course, that is completely false.

Election officials across the country are counting legal ballots, with Trump campaign lawsuits and interference from Republican poll watchers trying to slow down the process. Trump simply believes that any vote not cast for him — especially by voters in heavily Black cities like Philadelphia — shouldn't count.

It's profoundly undemocratic, yet Republicans like Graham not only refused to condemn Trump's comments, but backed them up.

"I trust Arizona, I don't trust Philadelphia," Graham said to Hannity about ballot counting.

The attempt by Trump and Republicans comes as it becomes increasingly clear that Trump will lose the election.

As of Friday morning, Biden took the lead in Georgia. Biden is also expected to take the lead in Pennsylvania on Friday, as the state continues to count and report its vote totals. Winning those states would be game over for Trump.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.