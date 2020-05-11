Liz Cheney claims China is 'infiltrating' US media

Republicans have recently turned to attacking China to avoid scrutiny over Trump's failures in responding to the coronavirus.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claimed in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that the Chinese Communist Party is "infiltrating" the media and entertainment industries.

Republicans have sought to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak as a way to deflect criticism targeting Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Cheney serves as Republican Conference chair, the third most powerful position in GOP House leadership.

From the May 11 edition of "The Hugh Hewitt Show":

HUGH HEWITT, host: Why in the world is American media taking the side of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] in this? REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): Yeah, it is a really troubling question and a really good point Hugh, and I think there are several reasons for it. I think first of all, they're clearly liberal, I think they clearly do not want to see the administration succeed. As we saw during impeachment, they hate president Trump more than they're willing to come together and work together to defeat this virus. And so, I also think that we do have to question the extent to which the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government have been very successful, very effective at providing funding, resources, infiltrating Hollywood, infiltrating media, infiltrating our entertainment companies. And I think that people have always got to question the extent to which there's influence coming from the Chinese Communist Party in this regard.

