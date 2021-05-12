Gohmert: We can't do anything about climate change because of the 'moon's orbit'

GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert thinks we should give up on 'the climate change' and focus on building Trump's border wall.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said on Monday that substantive action cannot be taken to address climate change because the orbits of the Moon and the Earth are "apparently changing."

In an appearance on Fox Business' "The Evening Edit," Gohmert was asked about Vice President Kamala Harris' comments noting that changes in climate are a factor in driving immigrants from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Experts have noted an increase in refugees migrating to the north specifically in response to conditions created by climate change.

"We can't do anything substantive about the climate change right now, when the Moon's orbit is apparently changing some, the Earth's orbit is changing some, according to NASA," Gohmert replied.

While there is evidence showing long-term effects on climate from cyclical orbital movements, there is no data to support Gohmert's assertion.

Research has shown that proposals to cut carbon dioxide emissions and to expand the use of renewable energy sources would have an effect on climate change, and those practices are not affected by orbital cycles.

From the May 10 edition of Fox Business' "The Evening Edit":

ELIZABETH MacDONALD, host: And then we have Kamala Harris today, again, claiming what's happening is due to climate change. What do you say? LOUIE GOHMERT: Yeah, well, we can't do anything substantive about the climate change right now, when the moon's orbit is apparently changing some, the earth's orbit is changing some, according to NASA. But we can do something about people that will continue to die getting across our border.

