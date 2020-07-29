Louie Gohmert: Wearing a mask 'most likely' gave me coronavirus

Gohmert was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, then walked through the U.S. Capitol building without informing others.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Wednesday blamed his positive COVID-19 test on wearing a mask.

Gohmert claimed that "moving the mask around" was "bound to have put some virus on the mask that I soaked in."

Gohmert tested positive during a pre-screening procedure at the White House. He reportedly did not inform staffers and other representatives on Capitol Hill of his diagnosis as he moved through the Capitol building.

From a July 29 interview on KETK:

CYNTHIA McLAUGHLIN, KETK: So you're questioning the importance of wearing a mask once you are actually confirmed to have coronavirus, but it seems health experts are saying you should wear it even if you do not. Do you agree with that then, to protect yourself? REP. LOUIE GOHMERT (R-TX): There are an awful lot of people that think it's the great thing to do all the time, but I can't help but think that if I hadn't been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I would have gotten it. But I know, you know, moving the mask around, getting it just right, I'm bound to put some virus on the mask that I soaked in. That's most likely what happened.

