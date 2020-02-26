GOP sends 'For Sale' sign to black congresswoman

The GOP launches yet another vicious attack on Rep. Lucy McBath, the first African American to represent her Georgia district.

The congressional campaign arm of the Republican Party sent a "For Sale" sign to Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) to signify that she "can be bought." The congresswoman is the first African American to represent her district.

Camille Gallo, regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, posted a photo of the sign Wednesday.

"Last night, @MikeBloomberg admitted he bought @lucymcbath's seat for $4,447,558. Since her endorsement of him proves she can be bought again we've sent her a 'For Sale' sign to get the ball rolling for 2020!" Gallo tweeted.

Advertisement Loading...

The tweet was in reference to Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's statement at Tuesday's debate that he had spent $100 million to help elect dozens of Democrats to Congress in the 2018 election. McBath recently announced that she has endorsed Bloomberg's campaign.

McBath was elected in Georgia's 6th Congressional District in the 2018 midterms. Her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 and McBath became a gun violence prevention activist following the tragic incident.

McBath beat the Republican incumbent, Karen Handel, who won a special election the year before after Republican Tom Price resigned to serve as Donald Trump's first secretary of Health and Human Services.

Prior to McBath's 2018 victory, Republicans — including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — had held the seat for 40 years.

The "For Sale" slur is the latest in a series of attacks on McBath by the NRCC, which raises money and runs ads to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives. McBath has been a top target for the group since her historic 2018 victory.

Last September, the NRCC accused McBath of "raising money for her reelection campaign off of mass shootings." It was an inaccurate description of an email the congresswoman sent out reminding constituents of her connection to gun violence and advocacy on the issue.

The campaign arm also called McBath's advocacy on the issue "disgusting."

A few months before the exchange, the NRCC released an ad accusing McBath of flip-flopping on gun safety, ignoring the death of her son and how it spurred her into activism.

The NRCC's allies at the NRA, which heavily backed McBath's Republican opponent, said in May that the only reason she won her race was because she is "a minority female."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.