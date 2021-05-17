Madison Cawthorn: The left loves wearing masks because they're 'soy boy cowards'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn once sold masks bearing the word 'Useless' in his online store.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said on Friday that "the left" loves wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic because they're "soy boy cowards."

Cawthorn made his remarks in an appearance on a program called "The Water Cooler" carried by the right-wing Real America's Voice network.

Cawthorn said, "The reason the left loves so much having the coronavirus is because all they had to do was wear a mask and stay six feet away from other people."

"It made them feel strong and as if they were doing something valiant," Cawthorn sneered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people who have COVID-19 or have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus wear masks: "Your mask helps protect those around you," reads a heading on the CDC's website. "COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. ... Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. ... A cloth mask also offers some protection to you too."

Cawthorn has mocked and attacked the wearing of masks before.

As recently as March, he removed his mask after making a speech on the floor of the House.

For a time, Cawthorn sold masks on his official campaign website that had the word "Useless" printed on them.

From the May 14 edition of Real America's Voice's "The Water Cooler":

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.