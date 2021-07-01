Cawthorn attacks Biden over alleged assaults on migrants that happened under Trump

Rep. Madison Cawthorn is spinning conspiracy theories about Biden administration immigration policies.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Wednesday attacked the Biden administration over reported sexual assaults of migrants, blaming the crimes on on its undoing of policies initiated by the Trump administration. However, the framing Cawthorn uses comes from reports of events that took place when former President Donald Trump was in the White House.

Cawthorn appeared on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after attending a Trump event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Cawthorn attacked President Joe Biden for undoing Trump's harsh anti-immigrant policies, saying that now "You have young girls at the age of 12 having to take the Plan B pill because they're being raped so constantly all across their journey, north from Mexico, to get to our border."

But a search of news articles reveals that the purported use of Plan B pills by migrants was reported in 2018.

In June of that year, Border Patrol agent Chris Cabrera told CNN about young girls making the journey north to the border: "When you see a 12-year-old girl with a Plan B pill or her parents put her on birth control because they know getting violated is part of the journey, that’s a terrible way to live."

Cawthorn then pivoted to a conspiracy theory to explain what he thinks the Biden administration is actually up to:

Really, when you start thinking about it, I believe that the No. 1 reason that the Biden administration has rescinded all these Trump-era policies which secured our southern border is because, one, they realize they cannot destroy capitalism, and so I believe that's why over the last four decades they have created a welfare state. And now they're trying to fill our country with a lot of illegal immigrants. They will then push for amnesty under the — I believe that's what Kamala Harris will run on in 2024. Once they get amnesty, and they have all these people as citizens, they will destroy our system because of the welfare state, and they can say "Look, oh, capitalism failed," and so then they can usher in socialism, which is their end goal.

Cawthorn's statement echoes the racist "great replacement" conspiracy theory that the Anti-Defamation League defines as "the hateful notion that the white race is in danger of being 'replaced' by a rising tide of non-whites." It echoes a the words of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who said in April during an appearance on Fox Business, "This administration wants complete open borders, and you have to ask yourself why. Is it really they want to remake the demographics of America, to ensure their — that they stay in power forever? Is that what's happening here?"

