Managing Editor

JOB TITLE: Managing Editor

WHO WE ARE The American Independent is a leading progressive, online news outlet. We give readers the news they need to stay informed on critical issues that impact their lives. Guided by a commitment to progress values, our reporting goes beyond talking points and TV personalities to hold those in power accountable for efforts to stop progress, promote inequality and undermine democracy. We educate readers on how public policies and proposals will affect their lives for good or bad and who’s responsible



OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking a Managing Editor to join our growing newsroom. This senior staff position reports directly to TAI’s Vice President and Executive Editor. The managing editor will oversee the day-to-day work flows of the newsroom while working with TAI leadership and other editors to develop and implement editorial standards, newsroom goals and optimize content for TAI’s online and print news properties.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage team of editors and reporters to oversee all newsroom operations

Work closely with TAI leadership and editors to set tone and editorial coverage strategies for beats and election coverage units

Review content for adherence to TAI’s organizational objectives and make corrective recommendations as necessary

Ensure TAI’s reporting is relevant and understandable to current readers and target audiences

Guide editors and reporters in brainstorming pitches and story selection to ensure content is unique, sourced, and aligned with our mission and goals.

Communicate with other editors on priorities and schedule for content.

Contribute to ongoing improvement of editorial production systems.

Work with digital and outreach teams to refine editorial strategies based on feedback from partnership and analytics insights.

QUALIFICATIONS

Have a B.S. or B.A. or equivalent relevant experience in journalism, communications, marketing, political science or related field;

6+ years of relevant work experience in political communication, journalism, online publishing or related, experience developing a define tone and voice a plus;

Deep understanding of current domestic politics and demonstrated commitment to progressive values

A successful track record of building and managing teams with varying levels of experience

Experience working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Ability to guide and collaborate with writers on articles and in pitch selection.

Have a thorough understanding of AP style.

Ability to work well with a team in a virtual workspace.

Qualified candidates will be asked to complete a timed writing test.

POSITION & PAY : This is a full-time position with a starting salary range of $120,000 - $130,000 annually, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. DC-based preferred.

TO APPLY : To apply, please send an email to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Managing Editor - Your Name” and include your resume and a cover letter explaining your interest in the position.

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.