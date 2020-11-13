Marco Rubio is really mad about something that never actually happened

Advertisement

The Florida senator took to Twitter on Friday to denounce CNN for something that the outlet didn't say.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday criticized a CNN segment that he claimed likened all Trump supporters to Nazis — but CNN never said that.

Rubio reposted a clip from this week to Twitter, in which CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour offered a moment of remembrance for the 82-year-anniversary of Kristallnacht, a devastating organized attack during which Nazis burned and destroyed Jewish institutions and places of worship in Germany and murdered 91 Jews.

"A glimpse of what so many of the people who control large corporations, the media and Hollywood really think," wrote Rubio in a tweet accompanying the video. "That the over 72 million Americans who voted for Trump are supporters of the modern day equivalent of Nazi's."

But in the clip, Amanpour simply said that during their reign of terror, Nazis waged war on "fact, knowledge, history, and truth" — and that there has been an attack during the Trump administration on "those same values."

"After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth," Amanpour observed in the segment.

Donald Trump has indeed accrued quite the track record of assaulting the values Amanpour mentions, and an extensive history of support from far-right white supremacist groups.

Trump has famously praised such groups, most notably in his remarks after the infamous "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white nationalist rally turned to violence, killing an innocent bystander in August 2017.

"You had some very fine people on both sides," Trump said of the carnage instigated by white nationalists.

More recently, in the first presidential debate with President-elect Joe Biden in September, Trump blatantly refused to condemn white supremacists when moderator Chris Wallace asked if he would.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," said Trump, referring to the radical right-wing white nationalist group that numbers itself among Trump's greatest supporters.

He then immediately deflected, blaming "the left" for violence.

"But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left," Trump said.

He also notoriously defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the white teenager who brought his gun to a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and shot two of the protesters.

Trump has also backed senior policy adviser Stephen Miller's white nationalist policies, and continued to support Miller even after 100 members of Congress and many civil rights groups called for Miller's dismissal.

He has also promoted racist and xenophobic policies since he took office, campaigning on the promise of building a wall between the United States and Mexico and instituting the unprecedented child separation policy.

Trump has demolished the Obama-era policy of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, imperiling the legal immigration status of some 643,000 Dreamers.

In 2017, he implemented a Muslim ban, for years denying travel to the United States to those from predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump also reinstated the "public charge" test, a racist policy with roots in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, during a global pandemic. The policy systematically denies green cards and visas to immigrants in need of public benefits such as Medicaid or food stamps.