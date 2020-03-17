Rubio: 'Now is not that time' to look into Trump's coronavirus failings

'We will have time, later on in the future, to examine all the decisions that were made,' the Florida senator said this week.

From the March 17 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): This is a huge event that's happening and for our country it's very impactful. That makes partisan bickering and potshots at this point trivial. We will have time, later on in the future, to examine all the decisions that were made and to figure out who made mistakes so we can prevent it from happening again. And people will be held to account.

Now is not that time.

Now is the time to act, to keep this from being worse than it needs to be, and we can't do that if we spend all our time taking political potshots or arguing over ideological purity.