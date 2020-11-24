Marco Rubio suddenly has a problem with people who have Ivy League degrees

Advertisement

Rubio suggests he won't vote for Joe Biden's Ivy League-educated nominees. Donald Trump has an Ivy League degree.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is already searching for excuses to obstruct President-elect Joe Biden, suggesting on Tuesday that he won't vote for Biden's Cabinet nominees because they have Ivy League degrees.

"Biden's cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America's decline," Rubio tweeted Tuesday morning. "I support American greatness [and] I have no interest in returning to the 'normal' that left us dependent on China."

Rubio's tweet came the day after Biden announced plans to nominate a number of experienced hands to lead the United States' diplomatic and national security agencies.

Advertisement

"By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence, as Biden creates a government overseen by those who have run it before," the Washington Post's Matt Viser, John Hudson, Karen DeYoung, and Carol Morello wrote of Biden's nominees.

Rubio has voted for numerous Donald Trump nominees who earned degrees at Ivy League schools.

They include:

Trump himself has an Ivy League degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Rubio's hint that he won't vote for Biden nominees because they have prestigious degrees and actual experience in the government agencies Biden has tasked them with running is an example of the lengths Senate Republicans will go to obstruct the incoming administration.

Control of the Senate is currently up in the air, with the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 to determine which party will control the chamber.

Current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already suggested he will block Biden's Cabinet picks if he remains in charge, Axios reported.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.