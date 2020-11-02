Rubio applauds Trump caravan that tried to run a Biden bus off the road

Advertisement

The caravan led to the cancellation of a Biden event due to safety concerns.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) applauded a caravan of Donald Trump supporters who attempted to run a Joe Biden campaign bus off the road in Texas on Saturday — an incident so violent it led Biden's campaign to cancel a planned get-out-the-vote event due to safety concerns.

"I saw yesterday a video of these people in Texas," Rubio said at a Trump rally in Florida on Sunday. "Did you see it? All the cars on the road, we love what they did."

Video shared on social media showed a group of pickup trucks flying Trump campaign flags surrounding the Biden campaign bus and even deliberately ramming into cars near the bus. People driving in the pro-Trump caravan were also yelling obscenities from their cars, CNN reported.

These tactics have no place in Texas, my home state, and no place in America. Please vote. Please volunteer this weekend. The future of our democracy is at stake. pic.twitter.com/G0O4yg2vnJ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

The FBI is investigating the incident.

It's unclear why Rubio would say he "loved" what the Trump caravan did.

However, Trump himself also praised the violent incident, tweeting a video of the caravan surrounding the Biden bus that he'd captioned, "I LOVE TEXAS!"

Trump went on to criticize the FBI for investigating the incident.

"In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong," Trump tweeted. "Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!"

This wasn't the only incident over the weekend in which Trump supporters slowed traffic.

In New Jersey, another caravan of vehicles flying Trump flags caused a slowdown on the Garden State Parkway, a major state highway.

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

Trump supporters also shut down the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, a major crossing point on the Hudson River.

Trump and other Republicans such as Rubio cheering on this violent and disruptive behavior is stoking continuing concerns about unrest after the election on Tuesday.

