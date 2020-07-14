Marco Rubio: Since 'janitors in hospitals' are working, kids need to go to school

Health experts have warned that reopening schools without clear federal guidelines endangers children, teachers, and families. But Florida Sen. Marco Rubio doesn't see the problem.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued on Tuesday in favor of reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rubio noted that workers in retail, law enforcement, and "janitors in hospitals" are currently at work, so "similar expectations" should be placed on teachers.

Rubio is echoing the message of the Trump administration, who has been pushing for schools to reopen.

Health experts have warned that reopening without clear guidelines from the federal government — which haven't yet been supplied — puts children and faculty in danger, along with their families and associates who could be exposed to the coronavirus.

From the July 13 edition of Fox News' "America's Newsroom":

SANDRA SMITH, Fox News: We know that there's risks, but we do want to get the sense of urgency that these teachers, superintendents, and then of course, the mayors and the governors of these states are placing urgency on this, and prioritizing kids, and prioritizing education. Final thoughts, senator? SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Yeah. Absolutely. So, I think that's a part of the costs that are not being taken into account. The costs of not reopening. Look, people are going to work every day. They're going to work at the grocery store, they're going to work at Walgreens, Walmart, CVS. They're picking up garbage, they're police and fire, they're the janitors of hospitals. People are going to work every day, and we're having to protect them. Some of those similar expectations should be placed on those in the education system.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.