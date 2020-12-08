Marco Rubio to seek third Senate term after proposing two-term limit

Advertisement

'No elected official is so good that they're irreplaceable,' Rubio once said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced Monday that he plans to seek a third term in 2022 — despite being a leading backer of a constitutional amendment to limit senators to two terms.

"I still have work to do in the U.S. Senate. We've had a very successful four years out of the six years in this term. I have two years left in this term, and we have a lot of work to do. We're full steam ahead," he told Florida Politics. "I'm also doing my job, which I think is one of the most important things you can do if you want to be reelected. I have every intention of being on that ballot in November of 2022, and I feel very good about the account we'll be able to bring to the people of Florida."

But last January, Rubio was a lead co-sponsor of a constitutional amendment proposal that would have limited members of Congress to two six-year terms in the Senate and three two-year terms in the House.

It was not the first time Rubio had pushed for term limits. He ran in 2010 as a strong proponent.

In 2012, he explained: "No elected official is so good that they're irreplaceable, and having term limits will ensure that our legislative branch is continuously infused with new people and ideas."

Noting that he'd faced term limits in Florida's legislature, he added that he "saw the benefit of having our legislators serve for a limited time and then return home to live under the laws they crafted."

A Rubio spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry for this story.

Rubio initially opted against running for reelection in 2016, unsuccessfully seeking the GOP nomination for president against Donald Trump. After months of insisting he would not jump back into the race, he cited the mass shooting at the Pulse gay club in Orlando as spurring him to change his mind — though he did little before or after to support LGBTQ rights or gun violence prevention.

When he announced his 2016 Senate candidacy, he framed himself as a candidate who would stand up to either a Hillary Clinton or a Donald Trump in the White House.

"The prospect of a Trump presidency is also worrisome to me. It is no secret that I have significant disagreements with Donald Trump. His positions on many key issues are still unknown. And some of his statements, especially about women and minorities, I find not just offensive but unacceptable," Rubio argued that June. "If he is elected, we will need Senators willing to encourage him in the right direction, and if necessary, stand up to him. I've proven a willingness to do both."

According to FiveThirtyEight, Rubio voted with Trump 90.9% of the time, backing his tax bill, his Supreme Court appointees, and his failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act — while voting to acquit Trump on all counts during the impeachment trial. Rubio enthusiastically backed Trump's unsuccessful 2020 reelection.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.