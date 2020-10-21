Marco Rubio says people don't blame Trump for the pandemic. Actually, they do.

Advertisement

A clear majority of Americans say Trump mishandled the virus.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Wednesday told Fox News that he doesn't believe people really fault Donald Trump over the COVID-19 pandemic, but polls show a different story.

"I don't think the majority of people blame the president for [the virus]," Rubio said in a "Fox & Friends" interview. "I just don't, I don't think that."

Rubio is wrong. A recent poll from AP/NORC found that 56% of respondents said the Trump-led U.S. government "has substantial responsibility" for the current situation with the virus.

"It reflects a general lack of confidence in the way the government has handled the situation," Austin Wright of the Harris School for Public Policy told the Associated Press.

An aggregate of polling on the virus response from FiveThirtyEight shows that 57.4% disapprove of how Trump has responded to the virus, while only 39.9% approve. Trump has consistently been in negative territory since early April.

In polling from the New York Times/Siena College, voters by a margin of 12 percentage points said they trust Vice President Joe Biden over Trump to handle the virus.

The U.S. death toll from the virus is over 220,900 and continues to increase.

From the Oct. 21 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: I think the vast majority of people get it, okay, I mean if you pull yourself out of the Twitter bubble and political bubble and the Washington bubble and the New York bubble, and go into the real world, the vast majority of the people understand the president didn't create this virus, the president didn't bring this virus to America. It's impacted the whole world. Look what's happening in Europe. People keep talking about this country did it so well, that country — they're either really small countries or they're not telling us the truth, and every time every country opens up just a little bit, they have issues. So I think when you take into account the size of this country, the dynamism of this country and what the response has been, certainly we've lost lives, we wish we wouldn't have, it's been terrible tragedy and suffering for a lot of people both from a health care standpoint and an economic standpoint, but I don't think the majority of people blame the president for it. And I just don't, I don't think that.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.