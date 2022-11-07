Marjorie Taylor Greene will get committee assignments back if GOP wins the majority

The Georgia Republican — who lost her committee seats thanks to her racist and violent social media comments — could be placed on the investigative House Oversight Committee if her party flips the House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has told CNN that If Republicans win the House majority after voting in the 2022 midterm elections concludes on Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will get her committee assignments back.

In 2021, Greene was booted from her committee seats after she endorsed calls to execute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and wrongly said mass shootings were false flag operations carried out in order to pass gun safety laws.

"Marjorie Greene, if she's going to get reelected, she's going to get committees to serve on," McCarthy told CNN's Melanie Zanona. "She's going to have committees to serve on just like every other member."

Greene is facing off against Democrat Marcus Flowers in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. It's a seat so heavily Republican — former President Donald Trump won it by 38 points in 2020 and FiveThirtyEight says it has a 45-point Republican lean — that she is virtually assured to win reelection on Tuesday.

Greene is one of the most active promoters of right-wing conspiracy theories in Congress.

Before she took office, Greene was present at a meeting on Dec. 21, 2020, with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and a number of House Republicans to discuss objections to be raised in Congress to the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Since then, she's traveled the country pushing the lie that Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

McCarthy wouldn't say what committees Greene would serve on.

However, CBS News' Robert Costa reported that Greene could serve on the House Oversight Committee, which is responsible for congressional investigations.

Republicans have said that if they win a majority, they will use the Oversight Committee to conduct probes of everything from the Department of Justice, currently investigating Trump's alleged mishandling of classified information, and Biden's son Hunter, who has long been a target of Republican accusations and conspiracy theories.

Greene has vowed, "There's going to be a lot of investigations" if Republicans take the majority. She wants to impeach Biden and introduced an impeachment resolution on Jan. 21, 2021, one day after he took the oath of office.

Democrats pointed out that Greene's potential appointment to House committees is yet another example of the high stakes of this week's election.

"If you vote for Republicans for Congress tomorrow, you are voting to give Marjorie Taylor Greene and her band of anti-democracy, nationalist zealots a big promotion. Vote Democrat," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), whom McCarthy wants to remove from the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted: "If you're keeping score: @RepMTG threatened to kill @SpeakerPelosi so she lost her committees. I meanwhile have threatened Kevin's micro-brain so he wants me to lose my committees. Same same."

Voting concludes in the 2022 midterms on Tuesday, and political prognosticators say Republicans are likely to regain control of the House. Democrats currently have a 220-212 majority; Republicans only need to flip five seats to win control of the chamber.

FiveThirtyEight's modeling shows the GOP with 85% odds of a House majority. Meanwhile, the University of Virginia Center for Politics has 219 seats rated safe, likely, or lean Republican — enough for a majority.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.