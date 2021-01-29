Lawmakers say Marjorie Taylor Greene is a safety threat. GOP leaders are ignoring it.

'A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway,' Democratic Rep. Cori Bush tweeted before her decision to move offices for her staff's safety.

Congressional lawmakers are expressing a growing number of concerns that their safety is endangered by colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), but GOP leadership has remained silent on the matter.

On Friday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) announced she would be moving offices for the safety of her staffers due to alleged harassment by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway," tweeted Bush. "She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, reportedly had to get involved to assist in the hallway incident.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) both defended Bush on Friday, calling out inaction by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"@GOPLeader has a responsibility to ensure his members do not harm others," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "He is losing control of his caucus & allowing these threats to go unchecked, while looking the other way as members like @CoriBush feel so unsafe that she must move offices just 3 weeks into her 1st term."

McCarthy reportedly said he would have a "conversation" with Greene on Wednesday, after she came under fire days earlier for unearthed remarks casting 2012's mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and 2018's mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as "false flags" that were "staged." But McCarthy has been in Florida visiting with Donald Trump. Other House Republicans have remained silent.

Greene contested Bush's account and tweeted a video of what she claimed was the hallway incident mentioned by Bush.

"Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter!" shouts one of Greene's staffers in the video, as Greene repeatedly yells at the unidentified person to "stop being a hypocrite."

Bush, a nurse and a pastor, became an organizer and activist with the Black Lives Matter movement when the movement gained momentum after the police shooting of unarmed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Bush wrote that in addition to the hallway incident, Greene had also targeted and attacked her on Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"In the context of Taylor Greene's repeated endorsements of Democratic politicians before taking office, Taylor Greene's renewed, repeated antagonization of the movement for Black lives in the last month directed towards me personally is cause for serious concern," Bush wrote in the statement. "All of this led to my decision to move my office away from Taylor Greene's for the safety of my team."

Bush's statement referred to recent reports indicating that before her bid for Congress, Greene publicly expressed agreement with comments in 2018 and 2019 calling for the execution of Democratic politicians.

Greene is already well-known for being a QAnon conspiracy theorist and 9-11 denier. She has also been widely slammed for inflammatory rhetoric inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), and other Democratic lawmakers have requested that Greene be stripped of her place on the House Education Committee. Gomez and Rep. Jimmy Cooper (D-TN) also announced this week they had cosponsored legislation to expel Greene from the House of Representatives, with 44 House members currently on board.

"There is a five-alarm fire going on inside the House Republicans caucus and Kevin McCarthy's refusal to step up and control his caucus is only fanning the flames," wrote Gomez on Facebook Friday. "The American people have had it with his excuses and inaction. And they've had enough of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.