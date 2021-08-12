Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to COVID surge: 'We can't live forever'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has recently been suspended from Twitter for promoting vaccine falsehoods.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on Wednesday in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, "We're human, we can't live forever, we are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses and we get hurt sometimes."

Greene's comments came during an interview on the conservative Real America's Voice network program "The Water Cooler."

Greene also said, "I don't think the FDA should approve a vaccine that doesn't seem to be that effective ... yes, the waiting rooms get full, but guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things. Not just COVID. You know, car accidents, trauma, other illnesses, cancer and so forth."

Multiple scientific studies have shown that the vaccines available against the coronavirus are effective in stopping its transmission.

And data provided by state medical offices has shown that hospital beds are increasingly being occupied by COVID patients, particularly by people who had not been vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Rep. Greene was once again suspended from Twitter after using her account to make false claims about COVID-19. In an Aug. 9 tweet, Greene wrote, "These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks" in violation of Twitter's terms of service, which prohibit transmitting misinformation about topics like the outbreak.

It's the fourth time her account has been suspended.

From the Aug. 11 edition of Real America's Voice's "The Water Cooler":

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I don't think the FDA should approve a vaccine that doesn't seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country, at least that's what the media tells us every single day. I talked to local hospitals here in my district and here in my state. Yes, the waiting rooms get full, but guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just COVID. You know, car accidents, trauma, other illnesses, cancer, and so forth. But they're seeing about 30% of those numbers being COVID cases. So while the news tries to tell us the hospitals are slam-packed with COVID, that's just not the case. Everyone needs to get back down, back down to common sense and remember that, you know, we're human, we can't live forever, we are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses and we get hurt sometimes. So I'm all for, let's be rational with this, let's be careful, let's be cautious, and let's not turn into an authoritarian regime that forces shots in arms of people that don't want it.

