Marjorie Taylor Greene defends harassing school shooting survivor over guns

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday defended harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, telling reporters that her actions were justified because he "was an adult" and "working hard for strict gun control laws."

Greene was recorded chasing after Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., complaining about his support for gun safety laws. The incident occurred in March 2019, just a little over a year after the Parkland shooting, according to Hogg.

Seventeen people, including fourteen students, were killed in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.

Greene was asked about the incident in a press conference held to address her removal from several committees in the House in response to her violent rhetoric.

"David Hogg was an adult when I talked to him," Greene replied, noting that Hogg was "going around working hard for strict gun control laws." Greene said she is "very opposed" to gun safety policies and claimed she was in "the same situation as David Hogg."

"My voice matters too, and no, I'm not sorry for telling him he shouldn't push for gun control," she added.

A majority of the House voted 230-199 to remove Greene from congressional committees, but only 11 Republicans voted with the majority.

