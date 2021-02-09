Greene claims Capitol rioters weren't pro-Trump. Rioters say otherwise.

On the first day of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) finds new lies to tell in his defense.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday lied about the identity of the insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed coup attempt, claiming the attack was not carried out by Donald Trump supporters and that Trump was actually the "victim" of the riot.

The tweets seeking to absolve Trump of responsibility for the insurrection that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, came just hours before his second impeachment trial was set to begin.

"If the #Jan6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden? The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters," Greene tweeted.

Greene's new conspiracy theory appears to be that the terror attack at the Capitol actually thwarted Republican lawmakers' efforts to deny President Joe Biden's win.

"The Capitol attack was planned and organized, NOT incited in the moment by President Trump, and NO Republican Member was involved," Greene tweeted. "We were ALL victims that day. And once again, Trump is the victim of the never ending hate fueled witch hunt."

Many of the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol, clad in Trump gear and holding Trump flags, said they were incited by Trump to go to the Capitol to force members of Congress to block Biden's victory from being certified.

The insurrectionists said this during the attack, direct video evidence shows, and have admitted so afterwards in legal filings following their arrests.

An investigation by the New York Times using cellphone data on the day of the insurrection shows they were at the rally near the White House that Trump had encouraged his supporters to attend and at which he later spoke, encouraging them to march to the Capitol to "fight" to stop the election from being stolen. The Times' investigation found those same Trump supporters then went to the Capitol.

Greene's latest conspiracy theory came less than a week after she sought to prevent the House from removing her from her committee assignments over her violent rhetoric and actions by blaming others for her penchant to push conspiratorial lies.

"I was allowed to believe things that weren't true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them and that is absolutely what I regret," Greene said in a speech before the House voted to remove her.

After Greene tweeted her latest conspiracy theory, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) called her out.

"The #Jan6 organizers were Trump supporters. They attacked the Capitol to stop the Electoral College certification & interrupt the constitutional transition of presidential power, emboldened by lies about a stolen election and hope they could stop the steal on Jan 6," Meijer tweeted. "Enough lies."



