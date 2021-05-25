Greene: Hitler statue would help me 'tell my children and teach others' about him

In video from 2020, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says statues of Hitler and Satan would have educational value and therefore shouldn't be taken down.

In a newly resurfaced video from 2020, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says that statues of Adolf Hitler and Satan could be used as an educational tool to "show my children and teach others."

The video was found by reporter Jake Sherman following comments Greene made on Tuesday comparing mask and vaccine requirements to the Holocaust.

Appearing before the Dalton, Georgia, City Council on June 15, 2020, Greene complained about the movement to remove statues of the pro-slavery Confederacy and Christopher Columbus.

"We're seeing situations where Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all kinds of statues are being attacked," said Greene. "It seems to be just an effort to take down history."

She went on to note, "And whether I see a statue that may be something that I would fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say take it down, but again, it's so that I can tell my children and teach others about who these people are, what they did, and what they may be about."

Over the weekend, Greene had said during an interview that COVID-related mask rules in the House of Representatives are reminiscent of "a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement describing Greene's newest comments about the Holocaust as "wrong" but also attacking Democrats.

"At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi," he wrote.

Echoing McCarthy, Greene responded to the criticism of her remarks by blaming Democrats.

"The media and Democrats and everyone feeding into it is allowing them to hide the truth, which is the disgusting anti-Semitism within the Democrat Party," she complained.

Greene also wrote, "I'm sorry some of my words make people uncomfortable, but this is what the American left is all about."

Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill noted in a statement that she has "for decades spoken out against antisemitism and antisemitic attacks" and that she had done so again on Monday.

Hammill said that McCarthy had "waited days to even issue a statement in response to one of his Members demeaning the Holocaust" and that he "intends to continue to welcome Marjorie Taylor Greene in the GOP and shield her from any real consequence or accountability for her antisemitism."

In February, the House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments for making antisemitic, Islamophobic, and racist comments, as well as promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory.

199 Republicans voted against the resolution.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.