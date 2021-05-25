Greene says rules requiring masks and vaccines are 'just like' the Holocaust

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is using the rhetoric to come out against safety measures at schools.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) keeps making offensive comparisons of coronavirus prevention measures to the Holocaust, one of the worst genocides in history, during which at least 6 million Jews and other political dissidents and ethnic groups were killed.

Greene has made the baseless comparison multiple times, including twice on Tuesday morning, when she said coronavirus vaccination requirements are akin to Nazis forcing Jews to wear gold stars.

"It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth," Greene tweeted, linking to an article from a right-wing conspiracy outlet about the University of Virginia requiring students to be vaccinated to be on campus. "Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star. This is disgusting!"

Greene also tweeted an article about a supermarket allowing vaccinated employees to remove their masks. Those employees would have a sticker on their badges to show they are vaccinated.

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene tweeted along with a link to the article. "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."

In an interview over the weekend, Greene said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandates on Capitol Hill:

This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

When asked to defend her comparisons, Greene said, "I think any rational Jewish person didn't like what happened in Nazi Germany and any rational Jewish person doesn't like what's happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccinate policies."

Greene's antisemitic comments equating the mass extermination of Jews to simple public health rules meant to protect others has led to widespread condemnation.

"The Holocaust: The systematic murder of 6 million Jews. Mask-wearing: A simple act that costs you nothing and saves lives. Marjorie Taylor Greene: A troubled person who is unfit to serve in Congress," Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) tweeted.

Only a few Republicans have condemned Greene for her Holocaust comparisons.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy himself has yet to comment. However, Jeff Miller, a GOP strategist and friend of McCarthy, tweeted on Tuesday:

WTF is wrong with you? I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum.I’d be happy to arrange.Then maybe going forward you wouldn’t make anymore disgusting, ignorant and offensive tweets.If I’m wrong and you’re not ignorant about Holocaust..then you are disgusting.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.